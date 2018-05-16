Premiere: Allana Verde - '6am' ft. Mikill Pane

Allana Verde isn't about to hold back.

The North London newcomer's precocious approach transforms her 90s R&B influences into something remarkably fresh, something owned completely by her.

Allana's new four track EP documents the highs and lows of an all-nighter, from the searing rush of the dancefloor through to early morning introversion.

New song '6am' dwells in that twilight period between midnight and morning, that no-woman's-land phase when time seems to fade and the sun starts to rise.

The blissed out production reflects this half-awake feeling, while Mikill Pane's guest bars are completely on point, adding exactly the right energy.

Tune in now.

