Premiere: Alexander Wolfe - 'Oslo'

Alexander Wolfe's music always reflects his feelings.

It's a direct conduit for his thoughts, for the events in his life and how he reacts to them.

New song 'Oslo' is named after the Norwegian capital, but it's actually a tender evocation of loss, and grief.

Slow-paced and highly evocative, Alexander Wolfe places each word carefully, deliberately, while the subtle arrangement adds downcast hues around him.

He explains: "The song is about loss and grief. It’s about that feeling that comes with the realisation that a person you cared about is gone for good. It’s about not wanting to be deleted. Hoping that each of you left your mark on each other and that despite everything it was worth it."

"The song came soon after the death of a family member and a relationship breakdown, I was in Oslo for a few days. There’s a certain absence, a cold alone-ness to the place that definitely fed into the song. To me, it sounds like Oslo feels."

The songwriter used sketches at first, before building 'Oslo' into something more substantial. He continues: "For a while it was just a voice note on my phone, there are about a million voice notes on my phone, just little snippets. Melodies, verses, ideas etc... They’re often named after where they were recorded, so they’re called stuff like ‘Berlin’, ‘New Cross’ or ‘The Bath’. I usually change the name but this one stuck."

A wonderfully moving return, you can tune in below.

