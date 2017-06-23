Premiere: Alex Metric x Ten Ven - 'Otic'

Alex Metric and Ten Ven pair up on new club weapon 'Otic'.

The move matches two generations of electronic talent, with Alex Metric's esteemed catalogue containing some absolute pearls.

Ten Ven represents a younger generation of clubbers, but the pair have connected in a deep way to make some lasting work.

Anjunadeep have stepped in to support new release 'Otic', and little wonder as it's a storming club belter.

The snow may be falling outside but 'Otic' is a real heater, a house mover that matches an up-front feel to some real subtlety.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.