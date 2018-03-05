Premiere: Alex Jayne - 'Miss Me'

After picking up a guitar at the age of 15, unsigned London-via-Staffordshire singer-songwriter Alex Jayne has established a knack for writing songs that are one part Kate Bush, another part CHVRCHES, even gaining recognition from James Blunt, who asked her to support him on tour.

With a vocal alternating between vulnerability and raw power, and a clattering drum beat, 'Miss Me' - which we're pleased to premiere here, is a confident statement of intent.

Of 'Miss Me', Alex says: "You think you actually miss someone, but maybe it’s just the idea of them you miss… I made this record in my room. I knew I wanted to make a big sound that said ‘it’s cool - I don’t think about you anymore.”

Check it out below.

