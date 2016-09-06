Premiere: alayna - 'Falling Autumn' (Vasco Remix)

alayna is a wandering spirit.

Born in New Zealand, she's now residing in New York, a city that she uses both as a base and a point of inspiration.

"I spent so long wondering who I was," alayna reflected recently, "it took me a while to settle on that being OK."

New cut 'Falling Autumn' is a soft, soulful return, a subtle yet quite devastating track from a songwriter whose abilities are rapidly blossoming.

Highly rated producer Vasco has stepped in on remix duties, adding an electronic sheen to the original. Tune in now.