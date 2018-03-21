Premiere: Alan Bonner Pulls At Our Heartstrings With 'Tiergarten'

Brighton based artist Alan Bonner has always sought to do his own thing.

A deeply independent artistic voice, the songwriter's openly emotive work recalls Rufus Wainwright in its coy melodrama, or even aspects of Elton John's golden run.

Piano driven salutes, Alan Bonner hits the road this Spring, completing a full Irish tour before returning to the south coast.

New single 'Tiergarten' leads the way. Taken from his incoming EP - pre-order LINK - it's a beautifully pieced together slice of songwriting.

Mature, adult, and yet also hopelessly innocent, each note seems to pull at our heartstrings.

Tune in now.

Catch Alan Bonner at the following shows:

April

6 Dublin The Workman's Club

7 Limerick The Commerical

10 Limerick Charlie Malone's

12 Galway Club De Burgos

13 Dingle Nellie Fred's

22 Brighton Junkyard Dogs Arts Cafe

June

17 London Spice Of Life Soho

