Premiere: AK/DK - 'Morphology'

AK/DK have never been easy to place.

The duo's metamorphosis means that each track feels startlingly different, a fusion of deep Krautrock grooves and rattling electronics.

New album 'Patterns/Harmonics' arrives on October 20th, with Clash able to premiere new single 'Morphology'.

The name itself hints at those classic jazz cuts - everything from 'Ornithology' to 'Djangology' and back again - but it's actually a ferociously inventive piece of no wave.

Refused to be hemmed in by boundaries, 'Morphology' is AK/DK at their purest. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.