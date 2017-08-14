Premiere: AK/DK - 'Morphology'

AK/DK have never been easy to place.
The duo's metamorphosis means that each track feels startlingly different, a fusion of deep Krautrock grooves and rattling electronics.
New album 'Patterns/Harmonics' arrives on October 20th, with Clash able to premiere new single 'Morphology'.
The name itself hints at those classic jazz cuts - everything from 'Ornithology' to 'Djangology' and back again - but it's actually a ferociously inventive piece of no wave.
Refused to be hemmed in by boundaries, 'Morphology' is AK/DK at their purest. Tune in now.
