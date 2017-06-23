Premiere: Aisha Badru - 'Fossil Fuels'

Rising New York vocalist Aisha Badru has a tremendous sense of precision in her work.

Each note feels expertly placed, with her soulful delivery set against some subtly intense electronics.

There are shades of trip-hop in her work, as well as echoes of those first two Portishead records.

Debut album 'Pendulum' emerges on April 27th, and we're able to premiere new single 'Fossil Fuels'.

Deeply atmospheric, the lyrics are drawn from her own life, picking apart the intricate power balance in a relationship.

"'Fossil Fuels' is about a one-sided relationship where one person has become the giver and the other the taker", explains Aisha. "When the giver overextends themselves without getting the same effort and energy in return, they eventually become drained."

Supple and highly intoxicating, you can stream 'Fossil Fuels' below.

