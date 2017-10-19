Premiere: Aire Atlantica - 'On My Own' (ft. Emily Terran)

There's a pace, a sense of momentum to living in a large city.

It's a sheer sensory overload, with information raining in from all angles, transferred in different languages and dialects.

For stellar pop talent Aire Atlantica, the city is a form of inspiration, with his home in New York supplying endless fascination.

"I draw a ton of inspiration from my surroundings, and most recently living in New York City has shaped my sound," Aire says. "There's unlimited culture in what people call the greatest city in the world, and I feel like my music represents that."

New single 'On My Own' is a technology fuelled metropolitan racer, with the finely honed production sitting against guest vocals from Emily Terran.

It's a real jewel, a sensitively pieced together slice of future-facing pop with a killer chorus.

Tune in now.

