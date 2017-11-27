Premiere: Air Formation - 'Vanishing Act'

Britain's shoegaze underground has scarcely been stronger.

Virtually every town and city boasts a flurry of groups in some way indebted to The Scene That Celebrates Itself, carrying out deft experiments on the sonic limitations of pedals.

Brighton's Air Formation are key components of this vital underground scene, with their slim but emphatic catalogue underlining their sonic ambition.

New album 'Near Miss' emerges in March via redoubtable house of fuzz Club AC30, with Clash able to share new cut 'Vanishing Act'.

Like being trapped in the middle of a jet engine this is raw, pummelling noise, but there's also something soothing, at times almost ambient.

"Sometimes you wish you could just disappear…” guitarist and frontman Matt Bartram tells us, “be free of any responsibility, show your true emotions without consequence, go back to the way you were in those rose tinted days gone by... 'Vanishing Act' is that voice inside your head telling you can do that. The increased tempo of the middle section reflects the rush of euphoria before reality hits and it all comes crashing down again."

Tune in now.

