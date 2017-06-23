Premiere: AHI - 'Breakin' Ground'

Good music will out. Sure, it might take time, but - eventually - it will get out there.

Canadian artist AHI released his debut album back in 2016 with very little backing, simply heading out on the road with his guitar on his back.

Playing a music industry event in Nashville he was spotted by NPR, who invited him to play one of their cult Tiny Desk sessions.

Since then, his music has enjoyed a life of its own, spreading across the globe propelled by viral hype and word of mouth excitement.

New album 'In Our Time' will be released on August 10th, an astute return from a songwriter able to set his own timetable.

We're able to share new song 'Breakin' Ground' and it's a treat, a soothing piece of music with a slight pang of melancholy.

Rich, literate lyricism, you can check it out below.

