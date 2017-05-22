Premiere: Ahadadream - 'Bamboo Riddim'

More Time Records co-founder Ahadadream likes to lead from the front.

The imprint's opening EP came from SNØW and UK Garage legend Zed Bias, but this time round Ahadadream is going it alone.

Expect rolling UK Funky percussion meets abstract melody, propulsive beats and off kilter sense of imagination running across four club-ready melters.

Out shortly, Clash has nabbed final cut 'Bamboo Riddim' and it's a blazing, unrelenting return from the producer.

All fire right from the first beat, you can tune in below.

Ahadadream's 'Movements' EP drops on May 23rd.