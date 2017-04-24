Premiere: ADEN x OLSON - 'Cloud 9'

Sometimes these things just work.

Aden Jaron and Bjorn Olson met up recently, with only the vaguest idea of what lay ahead.

Within an hour of working in the studio, though, the pair had begun to sketch something a bit special.

'Cloud 9' originated from these sessions, matching colour-laced production and bold texture to a supple pop touch.

Clash has first play - prepare to step into the world of ADEN x OLSON.

