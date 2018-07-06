Premiere: Aaron Camper - 'High $ Habit'

Soul music has always had a close relationship with the church.

Whether that's Ray Charles half-inching gospel tunes for his rhythm 'n' blues style or the Rev. Al Green's sainted conversion, the two have always been intertwined.

Rising Maryland vocalist Aaron Camper grew up around the church - his father was a preacher - and there's a sense of belief to his music.

Each note is shot through with purpose, matching to a clear awareness of 90s hip-hop and a fondness for the golden age of R&B.

Opening one-two 'Hypnotising' and 'Blow' went viral, racking up more than 20 million streams between them and sparking an international fanbase.

New single 'High $ Habit' continues his rise, a soulful jammer with an underground feel delivered with impeccable taste and style.

Tune in now.

