Premiere: A l e k s a n d r - 's a l t c r y s t a l s'

Club culture is based around single, solitary moments, moments that quickly drift away into the ether, leaving little behind.

Those fragments, though, are what illuminate the dark times, what keeps up striving forward, to try and retain something permanent.

Alt-pop talent A l e k s a n d r has long immersed himself in club culture, experiencing its soaring highs and crushing lows.

A particular night in Berlin prompted his new single 's a l t c r y s t a l s', a murky, suggestive piece that attempts to pin down a fleeting encounter.

Murky, atmospheric pop music, it boasts a transformative feel. He explains:

“The song was written about my first experience at Berghain and the guy I left with. We railed through the city and wound up on grass, evaporating under September sun. The encounter left me wanting, no doubt tapping into some buried abandonment stuff. The song is probably an attempt to preserve that fleeting encounter.”

Tune in now.

