Premiere: 10 O'Clock Chemical - 'We Are Digital'

Stoke newcomer s10 O'Clock Chemical made their opening gambit earlier this year.

Four friends fired up by music, their debut single 'Babylon Is Fallen' made quite the impact, following by some fiery live shows.

New single 'We Are Digital' reflects on the growth of social media, and how its helped to further isolation, rather than breaking down boundaries.

Chopped up guitars and searing vocals, it drives its point home in record time. The band comment:

"The title is self explanatory – it's the transition to the digital era. It's also about alienation, confessing our drug-like addiction to social media and serving our online avatars for pseudo-approval instead of making real life connection and conversation. Everything is filtered and more of us than ever before are guilty of neglecting relationships and human experience for touch screen talking and computerized entertainment; the virtual harbours aimed at making us happier are making us more alone."

Tune in now.

Catch 10 O'Clock Chemical at the following shows:

June

15 Manchester Night and Day

22 Stoke on Trent The Underground, Hanley

27 London The Old Blue Last

Photo Credit: Mark Vyse

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.