Premiere: 10 O'Clock Chemical - 'Babylon Is Fallen'

10 O'Clock Chemical met in their home-town of Stoke-on-Trent, a place with a close-knit music community.

Realising that they had mutual tastes, similar influences, the group began rehearsals, keeping their plans as open as possible.

New single 'Babylon Is Fallen' is an electrifying debut, the sound of a young group declaring independence from their surroundings.

The band tell Clash...

"'Babylon Is Fallen' is about the unveiling of illusion and the birth of skepticism, especially in the current climate we coined the term 'fake news'. It's a cry for liberty in the midst of our activities being increasingly surveyed, our speech policed and a call to revolt against the mundane order I believe has been put there by a much higher, darker source of power."

Murky electronics coupled to an anthemic chorus, it's a bold opening gambit from 10 O'Clock Chemical.

Tune in now.

