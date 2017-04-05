Prayer's 'Alone' Offer Dark, Solitary Beauty

Prayer has launched new 'Seeing' EP with superb lead cut 'Alone'.

The rising producer is associated with Grade 10, but for his next project the beat maker has hooked up with Black Acre.

Combining with the influential Bristol imprint, the EP will gain a full digital and vinyl release on June 30th (pre-order LINK ).

Prayer explains: "'Seeing' again explores relationships between two different areas of music; pushing for the diversification of classical music. Although more aggressive and instant than my previous work, it still fully compositional in its nature. The aim was to contrast harmony with brash rhythm, balancing perceived elegance and the abrasive."

This balance between "elegance and the abrasive" is exemplified on new cut 'Alone', with its dark, solitary beauty somehow connecting with this week's events.

The ominous opening electronics give way to shattered beats, the snare cracks and bass drops covered in a dystopian veil. Tune in now.