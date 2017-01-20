Poté Channels Baile Funk On New Bouncer 'Flirt'

London producer Poté has dropped new Baile Funk infused bouncer 'Flirt'.

The UK via St. Lucia talent established his own imprint earlier this year, with Versicolor dedicated to uncovering new club styles from the diaspora and beyond.

Since then, it's proved to be remarkably on-point, with Poté gathering like minds from this country and further flung shores.

The head honcho returns to Versicolor for his new release, leading from the front with an energy-laden slice of system fare.

'Flirt' is a club bouncer, matching Baile Funk influences with the heads-down chug of vintage techno.

He tells Clash: "'Flirt' is really me experimenting further and trying to push new ground between the drum/percussion work I really love, together with a techno umph. I've always had a soft spot for baile funk, but rarely used that influence in my music, I feel like this is an overdue experiment." Get involved below.

Check out Poté's Versicolor mix below.

