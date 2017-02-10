Porches Shares New Song 'Country'

Porches has shared new song 'Country', featuring backing vocals from Dev Hynes and Bryndon Cook.

The songwriter's breakout record 'Pool' was followed by a series of transformative live shows, with Porches pursuing an inspired if solitary route.

Working on new material, new song 'Country' leads the way, and it features guest vocal performances from Dev Hynes and Bryndon Cook.

The video for the track was co-directed by Porches and Nick Harwood, on a location in up state New York.

Watch the video below, then check out Porches' accompanying note:

“i am happy to share this new song with you

it's the last song i wrote for my new album

in the context of the record it acts as a departure as well as an arrival

here is a poem i wrote about what the song means”

mini reckoning

Like flopping onto bed after first kiss high school

I left her apartment and made sure to keep the sleep on me all the way home

Rolled down the window across the bridge

And filled up my lungs

She told me about this saying about breaking the water to get somewhere

and i imagined what it would be like to swim together

I felt soft and dumb like a country song

