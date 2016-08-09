Poppy Ackroyd's Deft Sketches Illuminate 'The Birds'

Poppy Ackroyd has a quiet sense of individuality.

A composer of real talent, she's able to work in softly advancing measures, tackling each project with real finesse.

Lauded by the likes of Hauschka and Nils Frahm, new mini-album 'Sketches' comes right at the perfect time.

Out on July 14th, it's an intriguing document, with the lightness of touch belying the seriousness with which Polly tackles each subject.

A trio of songs about birds - aptly titled 'The Birds' - form a mini-suite of sorts, with each note dancing and fluttering to the next. She explains:

“'Feathers' is a piece about hope - 'Hope is the thing with Feathers' (Emily Dickinson), 'Birdwoman' is a reworking of a piece I originally wrote as a soundtrack to a silent film based on a Siberian folk tale, and 'Glass Sea' attempts to capture the feel of a boat trip I took to the remote islands of North Rona and Sula Sgeir, North of the Outer Hebrides. The ocean was unusually still, reflecting the sky like a sheet of glass, but the sky became busy with birds as we approached the islands.”

Clash is able to premiere 'The Birds' and it makes for incredibly soothing listening.

<a href="http://poppy.bandcamp.com/album/the-birds">The Birds by Poppy Ackroyd</a>

Catch Poppy Ackroyd at London's Village Underground on June 30th (with Hauschka).