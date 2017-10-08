P!nk Shares New Single 'What About Us'

P!nk has shared new single 'What About Us' - tune in now.

The pop icon will release new album 'Beautiful Trauma' on October 13th, with co-songwriters and producers including Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, Max Martin, Shellback, Jack Antonoff, Julia Michaels, Greg Kurstin, busbee and so many more.

New single 'What About Us' leads the way, and it arrives as P!nk prepares to headline V Festival this summer.

Check out 'What About Us' below.

'Beautiful Trauma' tracklisting:

1 Beautiful Trauma

2 Revenge

3 Whatever You Want

4 What About Us

5 But We Lost It

6 Barbies

7 Where We Go

8 For Now

9 Secrets

10 Better Life

11 I Am Here

12 Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

13 You Get My Love