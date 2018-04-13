Pinkshinyultrablast Surge Ahead On 'Dance AM'

It's all change for Pinkshinyultrablast.

The shoegaze group are titans of the Russian underground, but vocalist Lyubov recently decided to depart for pastures new.

Settling in Los Angeles, the band have undergone a line up refinement, including an emboldened use of electronics.

New album 'Miserable Miracles' arrives on May 4th via Club AC30, and they've arranged a full UK tour to coincide.

We're able to share new song 'Dance AM' and it's a bold departure from their previous material, while remaining recognisable as their work.

Electronic-driven and with searing guitar lines, it's digitally enhanced shoegaze which peers endlessly into the future.

Tune in now.

Catch Pinkshinyultrablast at the following shows:

May

2 Glasgow Broadcast w/ The Cherry Wave

3 Newcastle The Cluny w/ Dose

4 Manchester Band on the Wall w/ Warm Digits & Art School Girlfriend

5 Birmingham Castle and Falcon w/ TVAM & Nonsuch

8 Bristol Thekla w/ TVAM & Insomnichord

10 London Tufnell Park Dome w/ TVAM & Jupiter C

11 Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar w/ Libra Libra

12 Liverpool The Shipping Forecast w/ Warm Digits

13 Leeds Brudenell Social Club w/ Warm Digits & Colour Of Spring

For tickets to the latest Pinkshinyultrablast shows click HERE.

