Pink Kink's 'Bubblebutt' Is A Hilarious Call To Arms

Pink Kink want to step outside.

Step outside of gender, sexuality, step outside of Britain's grey-flecked, Tory-led austerity, step outside of fascism, misogyny, and boredom.

New single 'Bubblebutt' is a hilarious call to arms, piercing the ego of slut-shamers while embracing the right of women to look any way they goddam please.

It's reminiscent of those original Gossip recordings or even Le Tigre, while the eerie organ nods towards The Cramps, and other post-punk misfits.

True one-offs, the group's live sets are already mythical in the North West, fusing multimedia arts installations, glitter clad riffs and other such mind-fuckery.

A real inspiration, you can get involved below.

