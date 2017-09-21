Pines Nail That Alternative Soul Sound

Jack Mercer has developed a certain songwriting style.

Frontman with The Carnabys, his work sits in that spiky, observational sense that is deeply British - think The Kinks, The Jam, and more.

Side project Pines, though, offers something startlingly different. Soaked in soulful tones and R&B textures, it's reminiscent of South London talents such as Childhood or Oscar Jerome.

Set to play London venue Notting Hill Arts Club on February 22nd, Pines is ready to share two brand new songs.

'Drowning Lessons' is a wonderful, bewitching piece of music, with that dappled vocal working alongside a subtle yet strikingly effective arrangement.

Alongside this, Pines has recorded a cover of PIXIES' 'Where Is My Mind?' focussing on the alienation inherent in those lyrics.

An intriguing about-turn, Jack Mercer has proved there's more than one string to his bow. Tune in now.

