Pinegrove Singer Accused Of "Sexual Coercion", Tour Dates Cancelled

Pinegrove have cancelled upcoming live shows after singer Evan Stephens Hall was accused of "sexual coercion".

The frontman penned a lengthy note on social media, detailing his actions and what he proposes to do next.

The note opens:

i am about to talk about something serious and i want to begin by saying that my actions have caused someone i care about deep emotional pain and i am so sorry.

i have been accused of sexual coercion. the accusation comes from someone i was involved with for a short but intense period of time. i won’t say more about this person because i want to respect her privacy and i ask anyone reading this to do the same.

Expressing remorse for his actions, Evan writes:

i am coming to terms with the fact that i monumentally misread the situation. i am trying earnestly to follow this line as deeply as it goes to reflect on all of the things i could have done, and can do, better. i should have more actively acknowledged my position of power as a public figure, and also as a man.

i have always tried to approach all of my relationships under the premise of equality, but i see now more clearly that the inherent privilege of my gender and the accumulated privilege of being a recognized performer most certainly impacted this interaction.

Admitting that he slept with people while on tour, the Pinegrove frontman also explains that he regrets a comment made in an interview about some people who come to his shows:

i am also led to something that i said regarding all this that i regret immensely. i said that i could sense who from the crowd would be interested in sleeping with me based on how they watched me perform. this comment applies such a dark layer to my interactions with people after our sets. nobody coming to a concert deserves to be evaluated based on their sexual potential by the performer. i absolutely crossed a line with that comment and that behavior, and i am so sorry.

- - -

As a result of this, Pinegrove have cancelled a number of North American shows.

Read the note in full below:

