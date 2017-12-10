Pinegrove Share New Song 'Intrepid'

Pinegrove have shared new song 'Intrepid' - tune in now.

The group are famed for their lung-bursting bouts on the road, a hard-tourin' band who criss-cross the Atlantic on a regular basis.

Recently completing another batch of UK shows, Pinegrove have begun dropping new cut 'Intrepid' into their set.

It's a lengthy, down tempo paean to the impact of long-distance relationships, specifically feelings of growth and renewal.

"One of the things this album explores is the emotional and creative experience of geometric space,” explains the band's Evan Stephens Hall. “‘Intrepid’, in particular, considers distance and the outer rim of the magnet's pull; how the size of the world can bring our personal relationships into focus."

Catch Pinegrove at the following shows:

March

7 Bristol The Trinity Centre^

8 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire^

9 Glasgow St Luke’s^

10 Liverpool Arts Club^

11 Brighton Concorde 2^

^ With Phoebe Bridgers

