Pinegrove are extending their hiatus with upcoming shows being cancelled.

Frontman Evan Stephens Hall penned a statement to fans last year, admitting that he had been accused of "sexual coercion".

The band pulled their live dates, with Evan entering a prolonged period of therapy. He wrote:

"i recognize that this is the beginning of a long process of reflection. in an effort to take time to make positive changes in my life and out of respect for what she is going through, we are cancelling our upcoming US tour. we'll be taking some time off in general. i started therapy on wednesday november 15th and plan to continue indefinitely. i am sincerely committed to improving my mental health and the way i treat everyone i interact with."

Now the group have offered further - if brief - comment, extending their hiatus and cancelling further shows.

In a note posted online Pinegrove wrote:

Pinegrove are continuing their hiatus and taking an extended period of time off the road. The band has cancelled the upcoming tour dates. Refunds are available from point of purchase - online ticket buyers will receive notification and a refund in the next 3-5 days. Thank you. — &&&& (@PinegroveBand) January 29, 2018

