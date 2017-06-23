Piers James Drops Hypnotic New Tune 'Villain'

Piers James has always been an outsider talent.

Growing up in Ipswich, he worked outside the urban spheres of London, Birmingham, and Manchester, and developed an individual style in the process.

Struggling to break through, Piers James opened 2018 eager to make up for lost time, with breakout cut 'Done Properly' dominating radio.

Influenced by grime, underground rap, and UK hip-hop, the track didn't quite fit in anywhere - but then, neither does Piers James.

Follow up release 'Villain' is a stellar return, featuring the rising MC sparring alongside Dream McLean.

Sheer energy from the off, the slight grime influence in the production provides a rock solid foundation for Piers to do his work.

Tune in now.

