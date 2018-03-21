Physical Sales Outstrip Digital Downloads In The United States

Physical sales outstripped digital downloads in the United States last year for the first time since 2011.

The latest figures compiled by The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) demonstrate that the way we listen has rarely been so complicated, a pattern forever in flux.

Digital downloads are dropping year on year, with 2017 figures giving them a 15% market share in the United States.

Physical sales have nudged ahead once again, with the RIAA reporting a 17% market share, largely covered by the vinyl resurgence.

Despite sales of CD releases shrinking, the RIAA reports, vinyl sales rose by 10% in 2017 - an overall drip of 4%, but still ahead of the continued download slump.

These figures are still dwarfed by streaming, however - now the main player in the market, streaming accounted for 65% of revenue from releases in 2017.

