Phobophobes Post New Ripper 'Miniature World'

It's cold outside, y'know.

Damn cold. Seemingly it's called winter and won't last forever, but we aren't taking any chances.

In fact, we're stocking up on absolute melters, the sort of guitar tracks that make you reach for the air guitar and shake a leg.

South London's Phobophobes have a near infinite supply, with their debut album set to drop in January.

Title cut 'Miniature World' is online now, and it's a stomping piece of unhinged indie rock with a nagging, infectious chorus.

They explain: "'Miniature World' was spawned from long jam over a monotonous old drum machine, we hacked away at it to form a purposefully relentless, repetitive and simple structure that oscillates between the absurd and the familiar."

"We self-referenced the content of the song which questions the productive and reductive nature of modern communication, it acts as an 'interruption' within the setting of the album. The way the final chorus climaxes and diminishes into the bands layered vocals rhetorically wailing “miniature world?”, I wanted the chorus’ to advertise the rest of the song, and the song to ironically advertise the rest of the album which is also titled 'Miniature World'."

Tune in now.

'Miniature World' will be released on January 26th.

For tickets to the latest Phobophobes shows click HERE.

