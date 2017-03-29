Peter Broderick Announces 'All Together Again' Collection

Peter Broderick has announced details of new collection 'All Together Again'.

The album pieces together various commissions from the past decade, and it features some fascinating music from the Erased Tapes composer.

Out on November 17th, the nine track affair touches on soothing ambience interjected by moments of intriguing melody.

New track 'A Ride On The Bosphorus' is online now, a 17 minute epic commissioned about five years ago for an art project.

Peter explains: "Towards the end of 2013 I was contacted by an Irish artist named Fiona Hallinan. Fiona described to me a project in which she was selecting different journeys, from a chosen point A to point B, and asking musicians to create musical scores for these journeys. She then created an App which, once downloaded, would allow the user to listen to the score whilst in the vicinity of the journey it was for."

"She asked me if I would be interested in taking part, and in particular if I would create music for a 17-minute ferry boat ride in Istanbul. Amazingly enough, I had been on that exact ferry not too long before, and it was a beautiful journey that left quite an impression on me. I have amazing memories of creating this piece of music, which I consider one of the most joyous and upbeat things I’ve ever made..."

"I was literally having an epic dance party all by myself in the studio while working on this piece!"

The full visuals have been placed online - tune in below.

