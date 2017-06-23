Pet Shop Boys Are Returning To London's Royal Opera House

Pet Shop Boys are set to play four very special shows at London's Royal Opera House this July.

The group first played the historic venue two years ago, delivering some momentous performances that drew on the full force of their catalogue.

The dates sold out in record time, with Pet Shop Boys now set to return to the venue for a four night run.

The duo will bring Inner Sanctum to the London's Royal Opera House, using a set designed by Es Devlin and choreographer/director Lynne Page.

The shows run between July 25th - 28th, with the dates on July 27th and 28th being filmed for subsequent release.

Pet Shop Boys said today: “We were thrilled to bring electronic music into the grandest musical space in London for four memorable nights in 2016. Since then we’ve often been asked if we’re planning a return to the Royal Opera House and we’re excited to confirm that we’ll be back in July.” Check out a trailer below.

Pet Shop Boys will play London's Royal Opera House between July 25th - 28th. Tickets will go on sale from 1pm this Wednesday (January 28th) - and no booking or delivery fees will be added.

