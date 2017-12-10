Permanent Creeps Are Platforming Underground Music

Permanent Creeps are fats building a reputation as one of the capital’s most exciting new music promoters. A club night for music lovers curated by a rag tag band of aficionados. Armed with a retro VCR camcorder and a shoe-string budget the guys at Permanent Creeps have brought their infamously sweaty club nights at the Old Blue Last to life with this visceral short-film, the second instalment of their ‘Truly Independent Music Television’ project that sets out the intention of truly capturing the essence of the underground music scene.

Splicing live footage with unpredictable artist interviews, the grainy yet innovative film, generates a unique DIY aesthetic that reflects the archaic nature of the many new bands brought together on the carefully curated line-ups. In fact, such is the distinctive, retro stylings of the film that one could be forgiven for thinking it was shot in the mid-80s, rather than 2017, or maybe that’s just the wavy, floral shirts adorned by the various band members.

One of the greatest achievements of presenting independent music in such an original fashion is the airtime it gives upcoming artists. “The idea that we can put a completely new band with one gig under their belt directly next to a massive name in any given episode is the most exciting aspect for me. And this is just the beginning.”

The video includes cleverly shot, immersive footage of a plethora of sought-after new acts including; AVALANCHE PARTY, Vulgarians, LUMER, LICE, Monk, Queen Zee & The Sasstones, Peeping Drexels, Krush Puppies and Wyde.

Tune in now.

Words: Rory Marcham

