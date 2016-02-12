Perfume Genius Held A Dance Contest And The Results Are Wonderful

Perfume Genius decided to host a dance contest earlier this year.
Fans, onlookers, and the mildly curious were invited to film themselves dancing to a segment of his song 'Wreath', and send him the results.
Perfume Genius has posted a handful of the submissions online, and they've made for fantastic watching, exposing some real gems in the process.
The full video for 'Wreath' is now here, and it's a patchwork quilt of footage sent in by those who answered his call.
The winning entry can be found in full HERE - check out the video for 'Wreath' below.
Catch Perfume Genius at the following shows:
November
2 Glasgow Glasgow School of Art
3 Manchester Gorilla
5 London The Roundhouse
6 Brighton The Old Market
Photo Credit: Inez & Vinoodh
For tickets to the latest Perfume Genius shows click HERE.
