Peeping Drexels Rip It Up On 'Bills Drift'

Peeping Drexels are one those bands whose reputation precedes them.

The South London wrecking crew are part of a wave of guitar ooze seeping out of the SE postcode, their brutalist take on punk-etched indie recalling everyone from Mark E Smith to The Cramps.

Sharing a split single with (the equally excellent) Honkies on Permanent Creeps, new track 'Bills Drift' is an incredibly well executed piece of stark, minimalist rock 'n' roll.

Little more than a caveman stomp and a two chord riff, the righteous hollerin' seems to reach out toward another dimension.

Directed by Gonzo the Great, the stark, monochrome visuals seem to encapsulate the band's virile glamour, and their intoxicating danger.

Tune in below.

Catch Peeping Drexels at the following shows:

May

28 London Brixton Windmill

Permanent Creeps are running the following shows:

May

19 London The Old Blue Last (Pleassure Heads // Leeches // Peeping Drexels // bdrmm)

24 London The Lock Tavern (The Caress)

June

16 London The Old Blue Last (Treeboy & Arc // Publique // Luxury // More TBA)

August

4 London The Shacklewell Arms (LOS SCALLYWAGGS)

Photo Credit: Bands On Film

