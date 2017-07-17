Pearl De Luna's 'Summertime Blues' Casts A Spell

Pearl De Luna conjures an incredible sense of atmosphere with each track.

Sparse creations delivered with a painterly touch, her soulful vocals are reduced almost to a whisper, yet that can have a devastating impact.

'London Lullaby' was her striking introduction, the sound of paths crossing, a red bus flashing by, and a murky grey sky up above.

Just one aspect of incoming seven piece project 'Synesthesia', there's an inherently visual quality to Pearl's music that lingers long after the final note.

New song 'Summertime Blues' airs via Clash, and it's title comes as a striking contradiction to the wintery scenes outside.

The song itself is aural bliss, shot through with that descriptive, hypnotic vocal. Pearl explains...

"'Summertime Blues' is about taking a step back from everything. Reflecting on memories or moments in time that we often replay in our minds as a way of escape. Like how when you look at an old photograph of you when you were younger and you don’t really remember much apart from the story of how or why that photo was taken."

"It’s almost like the photograph has managed to freeze that moment and just by looking at it your able to feel exactly how you felt in that photo, but everything else in that moment still feels kind of hazy and a lot of the time I feel like things seem better looking back on them..."

Tune in now.

