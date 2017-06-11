Paul McCartney: Some Of Donald Trump's Views Are "Madness"

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken out over Donald Trump's approach to the environment.

The singer is an advocate for Meat Free Mondays, arguing that this could help reduce climate change.

Speaking to Radio 1, Sir Paul McCartney argued it was vital for people to do something in this area, despite Donald Trump's vocal cynicism.

He told the station: "It's not the total solution, but it's part of the solution. A lot of people have been saying this for a long time but there's resistance."

The singer added: "Particularly when you've got someone like Trump who says that it (climate change) is just a hoax."

"A lot of people like myself think that's just madness so it's maybe a good time now to try and focus people's attention and say 'look, forget about him we can do something'."

A long-time vegetarian, Paul McCartney explained that what was once "compassionate thing for animals" has now grown into an "environmental element".

