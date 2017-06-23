Paul McCartney Performs Secret Show In Tiny Liverpool Pub

Sir Paul McCartney played a show at a tiny Liverpool boozer last night (June 9th).

The Beatles icon was spotted in and around the city over the weekend, posing for photographs with fans at various landmarks.

In the evening Paul McCartney played a set at Liverpool's Philharmonic, a local pub and - by his standards - a tiny show.

Intriguingly, James Corden was seen in the audience, leading to speculation that it may have been filmed for the Late Late Show.

Oh, how we wish we couldn't been there...

Sir Paul McCartney is spotted in Liverpool! The Mac is back! pic.twitter.com/ZpFkj2TRj4 — The Beatles Story (@beatlesstory) June 9, 2018

