Paul McCartney Marches Against Gun Violence In Memory Of John Lennon

Sir Paul McCartney took part in a New York march in favour of gun control measures earlier today (March 24th).

The singer was among hundreds of thousands of people who took part in marches across the United States, following a spate of mass shootings in the country.

New York City March For Our Lives took place a few hours ago, and the route passed close by the Dakota building - where John Lennon lived, and where he was killed.

Sir Paul McCartney spoke to CNN, and explained his reasons for joining the march:

"One of my best friends was killed from gun violence not too far from here. So it's important to me."

Watch the video below.

