Paul McCartney Is Having A Great Time In Australia

Paul McCartney has been keeping fans entertained over the past few weeks with some hi-jinks in Australia.

The iconic songwriter is completing his first full tour in the country for 24 years, playing sold out shows across the nation.

As if that wasn't enough to keep him busy Paul McCartney has also been visiting a few friends, including Kylie Minogue and I'm A Celebrity... pairing Ant & Dec.

With the one, the only Sir Paul McCartney in Sydney! #Repost @paulmccartney ・・・ Rocking with Kyles in Syd #oneonone A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:53am PST

Get me out of here! #oneonone A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:26am PST

Paul McCartney is set to skip across the water to New Zealand this weekend - what could lie ahead...?

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.