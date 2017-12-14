Paul McCartney Announces New Album 'Egypt Station'

Paul McCartney is set to release new album 'Egypt Station' in September.

The Beatles icon has trailed new double A-side single 'I Don't Know' b/w 'Come On To Me', and it seems there's more to come.

The legendary songwriter has confirmed plans for his first album since 2013's internationally successful full length 'NEW', recorded in sessions across Los Angeles, London, and Sussex.

Removed from the collaboration-heavy approach on 'NEW', incoming full length 'Egypt Station' was produced (with the exception of one Ryan Tedder track) by Greg Kurstin.

Containing 14 tracks 'Egypt Station' is billed as an album in the most classic sense of the word. Paul explains:

“I liked the words ‘Egypt Station.’ It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make... Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

'Egypt Station' will be released on September 7th.

