Paul Draper Announces New 'EP Three'

Paul Draper has detailed new release 'EP Three'.
The former Mansun singer turned acclaimed solo songwriter will complete a full UK tour this year, re-visiting 'Attack Of The Grey Lantern' before browsing his solo catalogue.
New release 'EP Three' features acoustic renderings of his recent 'Spooky Action' project, alongside a remix of 'Friends Make The Worst Enemies' by Public Service Broadcasting.
A pointed version of 'Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion' leads the release, a swooping, ambitious return from the English artist.
Catch Paul Draper at the following shows:
February
19 Brighton The Haunt (sold out)
20 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
21 Bristol Bierkellar
23 Dublin The Workman’s Club
24 Belfast Limelight 2
26 Edinburgh The Caves
27 Glasgow The Art School
March
1 Manchester O2 Ritz
2 Sheffield Leadmill
3 Newcastle Riverside
5 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
6 Norwich The Waterfront
7 Oxford O2 Academy
8 London Brixton Electric
