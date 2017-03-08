Paul Draper Announces New 'EP Three'

Paul Draper has detailed new release 'EP Three'.

The former Mansun singer turned acclaimed solo songwriter will complete a full UK tour this year, re-visiting 'Attack Of The Grey Lantern' before browsing his solo catalogue.

New release 'EP Three' features acoustic renderings of his recent 'Spooky Action' project, alongside a remix of 'Friends Make The Worst Enemies' by Public Service Broadcasting.

A pointed version of 'Jealousy Is A Powerful Emotion' leads the release, a swooping, ambitious return from the English artist.

Tune in now.

Catch Paul Draper at the following shows:

February

19 Brighton The Haunt (sold out)

20 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

21 Bristol Bierkellar

23 Dublin The Workman’s Club

24 Belfast Limelight 2

26 Edinburgh The Caves

27 Glasgow The Art School

March

1 Manchester O2 Ritz

2 Sheffield Leadmill

3 Newcastle Riverside

5 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

6 Norwich The Waterfront

7 Oxford O2 Academy

8 London Brixton Electric

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.