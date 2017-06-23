Parquet Courts Announce New Album 'Wide Awake!'

Parquet Courts are set to release new album 'Wide Awake!' on May 18th.

The Brooklyn group last released a full length album in 2016, with 'Human Performance' collecting some fine post-punk jams.

New album 'Wide Awake!' was produced by Danger Mouse, and will be released through Rough Trade.

Singer Andrew Savage explains: “I personally liked the fact that I was writing a record that indebted to punk and funk, and [Danger Mouse]’s a pop producer who’s made some very polished records. I liked that it didn’t make sense.”

New cut 'Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience' is an addictive, surreal indie rock gem.

The video features artwork designed by Andrew Sacage - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1 Total Football

2 Violence

3 Before the Water Gets Too High

4 Mardi Gras Beads

5 Almost Had to Start a Fight/In and Out of Patience

6 Freebird II

7 Normalization

8 Back to Earth

9 Wide Awake

10 NYC Observation

11 Extinction

12 Death Will Bring Change

13 Tenderness

