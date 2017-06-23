Parquet Courts Announce New Album 'Wide Awake!'

Parquet Courts are set to release new album 'Wide Awake!' on May 18th.
The Brooklyn group last released a full length album in 2016, with 'Human Performance' collecting some fine post-punk jams.
New album 'Wide Awake!' was produced by Danger Mouse, and will be released through Rough Trade.
Singer Andrew Savage explains: “I personally liked the fact that I was writing a record that indebted to punk and funk, and [Danger Mouse]’s a pop producer who’s made some very polished records. I liked that it didn’t make sense.”
New cut 'Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience' is an addictive, surreal indie rock gem.
The video features artwork designed by Andrew Sacage - tune in below.
Tracklisting:
1 Total Football
2 Violence
3 Before the Water Gets Too High
4 Mardi Gras Beads
5 Almost Had to Start a Fight/In and Out of Patience
6 Freebird II
7 Normalization
8 Back to Earth
9 Wide Awake
10 NYC Observation
11 Extinction
12 Death Will Bring Change
13 Tenderness
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.