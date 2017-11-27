Papa M Announces New Album 'A Broke Moon Rises'

Papa M is set to release new album 'A Broke Moon Rises' later this year.

David Pajo returned to the Papa M moniker for 2016's 'Highway Songs', but sadly this couldn't be followed by a full tour.

In the aftermath, Pajo assembled a group and began playing for fun, with the repressed energy of the touring cycle pushing its way into these sessions.

Becoming the fulcrum of 'A Broke Moon Rises', the full album will be released on Drag City August 17th.

New song 'Walt's' is online now, a gentle and pastoral slice of instrumental Americana, with atmospheric slide guitar cutting through those arpeggios.

<a href="http://papa-m.bandcamp.com/album/a-broke-moon-rises">A Broke Moon Rises by Papa M</a>

