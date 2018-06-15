Pantera's Vinnie Paul Has Died

Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has died at the age of 54.

The drummer formed the band alongside his guitarist brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott in 1981, turning them into one of metal's most consistently creative groups.

Driving the genre to fresh heights with their supreme technical skills, Pantera's sheer physical impact was jawdropping.

Notching up a Stateside number one album in 1994, Pantera split in 2003 with singer Phil Anselmo wanting to move on to pastures new.

The Abbott brothers formed Damageplan in 2004, but only 12 months later Dimebag Arrell was shot dead onstage in Columbus, Ohio.

News of Vinnie Paul's passing was confirmed on the official Pantera channels.

Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.

Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands

Pantera and Hellyeah.

No further details are available at this time.

The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/4yCzabmWVt — Pantera (@Pantera) June 23, 2018

So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul. Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family. https://t.co/DaQREBNVW7 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 23, 2018

I just woke up in Belgium to the news that my friend Vinnie Paul has passed away. Another metal hero taken too soon. Say hello to Daryl for me. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. @Pantera @hellyeahband #vinniepaul — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) June 23, 2018

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.