Pantera's Vinnie Paul Has Died

The drummer helped found the metal icons...
Robin Murray
News
23 · 06 · 2018
Vinnie Paul

Robin Murray / / 23 · 06 · 2018
0

Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has died at the age of 54.

The drummer formed the band alongside his guitarist brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott in 1981, turning them into one of metal's most consistently creative groups.

Driving the genre to fresh heights with their supreme technical skills, Pantera's sheer physical impact was jawdropping.

Notching up a Stateside number one album in 1994, Pantera split in 2003 with singer Phil Anselmo wanting to move on to pastures new.

The Abbott brothers formed Damageplan in 2004, but only 12 months later Dimebag Arrell was shot dead onstage in Columbus, Ohio.

News of Vinnie Paul's passing was confirmed on the official Pantera channels.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Pantera
Vinnie Paul
-

Follow Clash: