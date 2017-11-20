Panic! At The Disco Announce New Live Album

Panic! At The Disco are set to release new live album 'All My Friends We’re Glorious' on December 15th.
The band blasted back with last year's studio document 'Death Of A Bachelor', the fourth highest selling album of 2016.
The huge Death Of A Bachelor Tour took the group across the globe, with Panic! At The Disco now gathering recordings from some of those dates.
Out on December 15th, you can pre-order new live album 'All My Friends We're Glorious' on December 15th HERE.
Tracklisting:
1. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time
2. LA Devotee
3. Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)
4. Golden Days
5. Vegas Lights
6. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out Medley
7. Hallelujah
8. Nine In The Afternoon
9. Miss Jackson
10. This Is Gospel
11. Death Of A Bachelor
12. The Ballad Of Mona Lisa
13. Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
14. Emperor’s New Clothes
15. Nicotine
16. Crazy = Genius
17. Let’s Kill Tonight
18. Girls/Girls/Boys
19. Bohemian Rhapsody
20. I Write Sins Not Tragedies
21. Victorious
