Panic! At The Disco Announce New Live Album

Panic! At The Disco are set to release new live album 'All My Friends We’re Glorious' on December 15th.

The band blasted back with last year's studio document 'Death Of A Bachelor', the fourth highest selling album of 2016.

The huge Death Of A Bachelor Tour took the group across the globe, with Panic! At The Disco now gathering recordings from some of those dates.

Out on December 15th, you can pre-order new live album 'All My Friends We're Glorious' on December 15th HERE.

Tracklisting:

1. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time

2. LA Devotee

3. Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)

4. Golden Days

5. Vegas Lights

6. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out Medley

7. Hallelujah

8. Nine In The Afternoon

9. Miss Jackson

10. This Is Gospel

11. Death Of A Bachelor

12. The Ballad Of Mona Lisa

13. Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

14. Emperor’s New Clothes

15. Nicotine

16. Crazy = Genius

17. Let’s Kill Tonight

18. Girls/Girls/Boys

19. Bohemian Rhapsody

20. I Write Sins Not Tragedies

21. Victorious

For tickets to the latest Panic! At The Disco shows click HERE.

