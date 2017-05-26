Panda Bear Announces 'A Day With The Homies' EP

Panda Bear has announced plans for new EP 'A Day With The Homies'.

The American musician has been largely focussed on Animal Collective duties of late, with his last solo album 'Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper' arriving all the way back in 2015.

New EP 'A Day With The Homies' finds Panda Bear going it alone, containing five tracks "something without frills or much embellishment..."

Available to pre-order HERE the five track EP will be available only on 12 inch vinyl. Here's a note from Panda Bear:

It's been my perception that these things tend to homogenize experience so I hope you’ll forgive me if I don’t outline, in any specific way, the many choices involved in its creation. I appreciate your role as filter or translator, and by withholding my own blueprints for the album, I mean to encourage and cultivate your part in its trip.

The songs aren’t lyrically linear or narrative as such, though I did scatter pieces of longer-chewed themes across the tracks. I find they still work satisfactorily alone, but strengthen each other’s messages when combined.

I hoped to make something without frills or much embellishment, principally because I’ve found more fluff tends to equal less power. Since the juiciest action is entirely focused in the deeper zones of the frequency spectrum (at least from where I’ve sat), power was key.

It's not often anymore I find something specific to my life that feels worthwhile setting to song for others to consume. It’s a tough sell convincing myself that my own troubles warrant as much attention as those we all share. The strokes of the messages themselves are broad enough, then, that I think anybody can find a familiar face, if they care to look.

The lion’s share of the noise is centered, or nearly, so both speakers get a taste. This is another nod towards power, but it also means HOMIES doesn’t work in the same way through headphones as it does out in the air.

My greatest hope with this stuff is for it to live like my favorite songs do, which is to say like comforts or companions. Thank you very much for listening and I hope 'A Day With The Homies' can mean something to you.

- - -

