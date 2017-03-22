Pale Waves Share New Song 'The Tide'

Pale Waves have shared new song 'The Tide' - tune in now.

The newcomers smashed into the upper echelons of the BBC Sound 2018 poll, and were named in our very own 18 For '18 countdown.

New EP 'All The Things I Never Said' is incoming on Dirty Hit, with Pale Waves sharing new cut 'The Tide' as a preview.

Glamorous, slightly gothic songwriting, it's already a key component of the band's live set and that energy shines through on the final recording.

Already being devoured by fans, you can check out 'The Tide' below.

Catch Pale Waves at the following shows:

February

19 Tunbridge Wells The Forum

20 Guildford The Boileroom (SOLD OUT)

22 Cambridge Storey’s Field Centre

23 Middlesborough Wesgarth (SOLD OUT)

24 Liverpool Studio 2 (SOLD OUT)

26 Oxford The Cellar

27 Leicester The Cookie (SOLD OUT)

28 Leeds The Chapel (SOLD OUT)

March

1 Stoke on Trent The Sugarmill

2 Birmingham O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

4 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut (SOLD OUT)

5 Sheffield The Leadmill

6 Manchester Gorilla

7 London The Garage (SOLD OUT)

8 Bristol Thekla

