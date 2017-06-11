Pale Waves Drop New Track 'New Year's Eve'

Pale Waves have dropped glistening new indie pop banger 'New Year's Eve'.

Does anyone dare bet against Pale Waves smashing it in 2018? Each song the band release feels like a statement, with the group set to support The 1975 on their huge Stateside tour.

With their debut EP incoming on Dirty Hit the newcomers have decided to share a new track, and it's the glistening indie pop of 'New Year's Eve'.

Engagingly bittersweet, the storming chorus could be lifted straight from the end credits of a John Hughes movie: "I don't want to be alone on New Year's Eve / Do you even wanna be with me?"

Tune in now.

